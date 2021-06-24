Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Portland General Electric worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

