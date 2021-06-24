Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 229.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.39% of Ambarella worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

