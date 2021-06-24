Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 283.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,105 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,545,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,713 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after buying an additional 176,877 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.01. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

