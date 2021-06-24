Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.