Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $11.67 Million in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.46% of Axonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axonics by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

AXNX stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.35. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

