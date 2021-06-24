Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $11.95 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 448,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,945,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Dropbox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,350 shares of company stock worth $4,301,172. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

