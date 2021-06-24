Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

