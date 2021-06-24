Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $10.91 Million Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.04% of SilverCrest Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 11.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SILV opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SILV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

