Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 583,344 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 5,605.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,344 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Organogenesis worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock valued at $68,993,938. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

