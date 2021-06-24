Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 62,090 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 29,566.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $160.50 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.