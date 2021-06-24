Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 359,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Several research firms have commented on SGFY. William Blair began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

SGFY stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

