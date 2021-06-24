Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Globant worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.94 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $137.97 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

