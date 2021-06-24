Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,288 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $179.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $126.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

