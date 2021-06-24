Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 24,609 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Camping World worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

