Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 26,279 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 656,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

OKTA opened at $242.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

