Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,591 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $265.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

