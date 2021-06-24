Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,305 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 312.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 130.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $350.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.