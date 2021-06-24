Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 45,718 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,718 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after buying an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,770,000 after buying an additional 904,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after buying an additional 666,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

