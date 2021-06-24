Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 52,981 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,981 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vistra worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,285,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,608,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

