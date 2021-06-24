Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Shares of ENPH opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

