Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,474 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Rexnord worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rexnord by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rexnord by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.