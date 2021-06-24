FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.48. FedEx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-21.500 EPS.
FedEx stock traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.47. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.
FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.12.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
