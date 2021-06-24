FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.48. FedEx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-21.500 EPS.

FedEx stock traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.47. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.12.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

