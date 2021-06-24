FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01, RTT News reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $6.32 on Thursday, reaching $303.69. 4,515,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,459. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.12.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

