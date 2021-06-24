Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Director John Dyett Purchases 53,500 Shares

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Director John Dyett purchased 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $691,755.00.

Shares of FEMY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 32,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,871. Femasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

