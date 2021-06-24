Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.00

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 17422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

