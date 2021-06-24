Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Ferro worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ferro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

