Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Ferro worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOE stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

