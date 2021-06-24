Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.21 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $157.18 million and $26.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00614163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

