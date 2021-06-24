Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 615.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 922,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,925. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

