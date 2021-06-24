Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $145.31 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

