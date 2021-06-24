Financial Survey: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) vs. Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

69.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spirit Airlines and Alaska Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 6 9 0 2.50 Alaska Air Group 0 0 11 1 3.08

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 23.09%. Alaska Air Group has a consensus price target of $74.45, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Alaska Air Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 1.97 -$428.70 million ($8.48) -3.89 Alaska Air Group $3.57 billion 2.23 -$1.32 billion ($10.17) -6.27

Spirit Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alaska Air Group. Alaska Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Alaska Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -34.21% -39.67% -10.89% Alaska Air Group -44.22% -48.26% -11.15%

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.