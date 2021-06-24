FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Shares Up 1%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

