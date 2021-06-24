FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.16

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.68 million and $4.60 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000135 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 765,784,109 coins and its circulating supply is 334,222,973 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.