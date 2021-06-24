Firo (FIRO) Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Firo has a market capitalization of $62.89 million and $4.72 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00014989 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,940.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,016.82 or 0.05772170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.91 or 0.01402136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00386166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00121725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.09 or 0.00638481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00382037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,007,205 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

