First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of First Financial Bankshares worth $95,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,059,000 after acquiring an additional 208,619 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.