First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Insiders have sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$28.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market cap of C$19.39 billion and a PE ratio of 653.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.86. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.08 and a 52-week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

