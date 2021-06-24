First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.32 on Thursday, reaching $84.51. 6,027,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.