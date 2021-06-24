First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after acquiring an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after buying an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,614,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 3,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,117. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.