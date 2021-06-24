FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of FirstCash worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

