Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Trading 0.1% Higher

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 53,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Flame Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FLME)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.