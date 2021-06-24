Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.39

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $58.36 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00100303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00162115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,778.82 or 1.00116137 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

