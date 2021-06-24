FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $255.20 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

