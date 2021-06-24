FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $255.20 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

