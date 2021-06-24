FLETA Achieves Market Cap of $11.13 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00601062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039419 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.