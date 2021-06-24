FLETA Achieves Market Cap of $11.13 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00054861 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020808 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00601062 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039419 BTC.
FLETA Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “
Buying and Selling FLETA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
