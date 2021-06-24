Flux Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Flux has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $202,682.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00326394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00121754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00187897 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001829 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 180,064,580 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.