Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading 7.2% Higher

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92. 4,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 502,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

