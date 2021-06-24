FOAM (FOAM) Achieves Market Cap of $10.21 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $12,644.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00610457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,516,733 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

