Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.50

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94.30 ($1.23), with a volume of 1704226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.22).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 193.40 and a current ratio of 193.46. The stock has a market cap of £574.08 million and a PE ratio of -78.58.

In related news, insider Peter Dicks bought 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

