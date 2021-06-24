Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $240.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.05. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.