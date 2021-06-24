Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $841,476.63

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Fountain has a market cap of $841,476.63 and $9,128.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

